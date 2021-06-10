Budget skips many important issues on women: Experts

Gender experts have said that government's recently declared proposed budget has ignored many important issues related to women-- starting from child marriage to various forms of sexual violence and other important matters. The government has completely avoided these issues.

Besides, they also noted that like every year the government has allocated money on the traditional issues but there are some significant areas where support is very much needed, said Salma Ali, President of Bangladesh National Women Lawyers' Association ( BNWLA).

Referring to the different research works, she said that a large number of women who used to work as domestic help have lost their jobs. We have not heard of any package for supporting this group, she said.

Women's work pressure has increased at home and outside and sometimes such pressure forces girls to drop out from the school and higher studies, she added.

"There is no doubt that the ongoing pandemic will cause more harm to the girls' studies. The number of girls will be more in the list of those whose studies have been disrupted.

In addition, domestic violence has increased due to Covid-19 outbreak as men are spending most of their time at home so intensity of beating women has increased.

"We have not heard any promise focusing on the importance of these areas and there was an opportunity to go beyond the norm of traditional allocations excepting allocations to priority sectors," she said.

The budget has not considered the economic value (Financial evaluation), of women's labour in domestic work.

The budget has also not given any hint to taking any initiative to provide jobs for women who have lost their jobs in the informal sector in the urban areas due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Only the budget speech has a short paragraph called 'Women's Empowerment and Child Welfare'.

However, on the day of the budget announcement, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nesa Indira said that this year's budget will make the country's development more dynamic by tackling the Corona pandemic.

She made this comment while speaking at the programme titled "Enhancing the Adaptability of Coastal Peoples, Especially Women, to Climate Change Salinity," jointly organized by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and UNDP.

Former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith proposed a gender budget for the first four ministries in the 2009-10 financial year.

In the Fiscal Year 2019-20, Gender Budget was prepared for a total of 43 Ministries / Departments.

However, from the fiscal year 2020-21, the gender budget report is not being prepared separately. As a result, various issues remain unclear, including how much is being allocated for a ministry, a project or programme, and the limitations of allocation implementation.

Advocate Elina Khan said that the outbreak of corona has created a number of new challenges for women.

But women and children are not on the government's priority list in the next budget as the issues of women and children have been lost in the rush of priorities like health, implementation of incentive packages announced by the Prime Minister, agriculture, education and skills, rural development and employment, housing construction, food distribution etc.

Various programmes including old age allowance, widow allowance, allowance for spouses, food and income generating assistance under VGD, indigent disability allowance, maternity allowance for poor mothers, and allowance for working lactating mothers have been repeatedly raised.

Referring to the Finance Minister's budget speech, she said that the minister said he would eradicate child marriage under the age of 15 by 2021.

"We do not see any visible rules and regulation to prevent child marriage amid the Covid pandemic," she said. Educational institutions have been closed during the Corona pandemic for a long time; there is no talk about how many girls will be able to return to educational institutions once they are re-opened.

"We have not even heard that government would take some special packages for these girls to return to the educational institutions." she said.







