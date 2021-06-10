Two accused confess, one sent to jail

Two accused of torturing a Bangladeshi girl after smuggling her to India gave confessional statements before a Metropolitan Magistrate on Wednesday over a case filed in this connection.

Another accused of the same crime was sent to jail after end of his remand.

The duo who confessed their crime is Mehedi Hasan Babul and Mohiuddin, while Abdul Kader was sent to jail.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debobrataya Biswas recorded the statements of Babul and Mohiuddin. Later the court sent them to jail too.

Hatirjheel Police Station Inspector Mohiuddin Faruk, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the three accused before the MM court on Wednesday.

Earlier on June 3, a court placed the three on a five-day remand. The victim managed to return home from India after 77 days of her ordeal.

The family of the young girl, who was trafficked to India and tortured in a video that went viral on social media has said they were unaware that she had been taken out of the country.

A little over a year ago, the girl met Tiktok Hridoy in Moghbazar and told her he would help her find work abroad.



