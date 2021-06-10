BNP's multi-party democracy was a multi-party joke, says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said BNP's multi-party democracy was a multi-party a joke. He came up with the remark at a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is dreaming colourful dreams through the gaps of coloured spectacles to assume power. In 2006, BNP put the last nail in the coffin of democracy by creating 1.25 crore fake voters, he said.

He said the BNP created the 1/11 situation to make its man the head of the caretaker government, the AL general secretary said.

Responding to the BNP leaders' allegation that Awami League has killed democracy, he said: "People laugh at their shameless statements. BNP killed democracy by holding the 'Yes-No' vote."

One in military uniform in 1978 removed Justice Sayem at gunpoint and became the President in a questionable election, he said. "BNP's democracy was the democracy of curfew. What kind democracy was the 5 February voter-less election?" Quader asked.

Noting that the nation wants to know what role the BNP has played as an opposition party in flourishing democracy, he said, boycotting the last election, BNP has proved once again that it does not believe in democracy. According to the country's constitution, the AL general secretary said, the elections will be held in time like in other democracies of the world.

The government will extend all-out cooperation to the Election Commission in holding free, fair and credible elections, he added. -BSS



