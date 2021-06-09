Making PMO controversial is no minor crime: HC  

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday has said that making the Prime Minister's Office controversial is not a minor crime, and there is no scope for showing leniency with this type of crime.

A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir remarked while hearing on a petition seeking bail in a case filed over document forgery at the PMO.

The petition was filed by Fatema Khatun, a former office assistant of PMO, who was dismissed from service for document forgery.

Lawyer Momtaz Uddin Mehdi argued for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Arabindo Kumar Roy represented the State.

Lawyer Momtaz Uddin Mehdi told the court that his client has been in prison since May 10 last year. "She is sick now," he claimed.

At one stage, the HC refused to grant her bail instead issued a rule as to why the accused would not be granted bail in the case.

On May 5, Md Rafiqul Alam, Director-7 at the PMO, filed a case with Tejgaon police station against Tariqul Islam Mumin, suspended vice-president of Chhatra League's central committee, Fahima Khatun, an assistant of the PMO office and one other.

According to the case statement, the Ministry of Education sent to the PMO for the prime minister to select, a document with a shortlist of candidates being considered for the post of treasurer at North South University.

After being approved by the Prime Minister, the document was replaced with a forged copy of a different name before being sent to Bangabhaban for the president's approval.

In preliminary investigations, investigators found that Tariqul and Fatima were involved in the forgery.