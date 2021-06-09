Rly starts selling tickets at station

Bangladesh Railways on Tuesday started selling tickets at station counters across the country after more than two months.

Tickets are being sold at all counters of rail stations, including Kamalapur Railway Station, in the capital, from 8:00am.

According to a notice issued by the Bangladesh Railway on Tuesday, train services resumed at half seat capacity to maintain the Covid-19 health guidelines.

The notice said 25 per cent tickets will be sold at the counters while the rest will be available through online. At the same time,

unsold tickets will be sold 48 hours before departure time.

Apart from this, refunds can also be given for intercity train tickets purchased earlier within the stipulated time.

Bangladesh Railway has given some special instructions for operating trains during the Corona pandemic. These include standing tickets will not be sold. No ticketless passenger can enter the station or travel by train. Different doors have to be used for entry and exit of the train. Use of face mask is a must. No passenger will be allowed to enter the station or travel by train without mask.







