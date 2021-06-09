Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rly starts selling tickets at station

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Railways on Tuesday started selling tickets at station counters across the country after more than two months.
Tickets are being sold at all counters of rail stations, including Kamalapur Railway Station, in the capital, from 8:00am.
According to a notice issued by the Bangladesh Railway on Tuesday, train services resumed at half seat capacity to maintain the Covid-19 health guidelines.
The notice said 25 per cent tickets will be sold at the counters while the rest will be available through online. At the same time,
unsold tickets will be sold 48 hours before departure time.
Apart from this, refunds can also be given for intercity train tickets purchased earlier within the stipulated time.
Bangladesh Railway has given some special instructions for operating trains during the Corona pandemic. These include standing tickets will not be sold. No ticketless passenger can enter the station or travel by train. Different doors have to be used for entry and exit of the train. Use of face mask is a must. No passenger will be allowed to enter the station or travel by train without mask.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Making PMO controversial is no minor crime: HC  
Train services have resumed after a closure of about two month amid the lockdown
Rly starts selling tickets at station
US to honour BD’s request for AstraZeneca vaccine, hopes FM
C-19 infection, death up in Rajshahi, C’Nawabganj
Court orders to freeze 170 bank accounts of Golden Monir, two others
Man accused of killing his creditor arrested
Macron slapped in face during walkabout


Latest News
2 sisters die in Sirajganj boat capsize
Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family "terrorist attack"
Pragmatic talks underway, says Chinese envoy
Mongla at great risk of COVID infections
Big-B Initiative to bring more investment to B'desh: Shahriar
Unidentified girl's body recovered in Ashulia
7 die in Khulna hospital corona unit
Minor girl dies in Mirpur wall collapse
Businessman found dead at Kamalapur hotel
80 more cases reported in Noakhali
Most Read News
Struggle for people’s vaccine
Quakes shake Sylhet again
Khelaghar shock Abahani
Bldg owner granted bail
Budget of FY2021-22: Implementation will remain key to success
15 people die of corona in eight districts
Middle-income country by 2024: Achievements and challenges
Canadian Muslim family killed in 'premeditated' truck attack
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with other party leaders
France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft