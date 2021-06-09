US to honour BD’s request for AstraZeneca vaccine, hopes FM

Bangladesh hoped that the US will honour it by providing AstraZeneca vaccine apart from other vaccines as the country (Bangladesh) needs at least 15 lakh doses of the vaccine immediately to complete its routine second dose.

"The US government told us that they would give us vaccines. They are yet to

decide how many doses of vaccine they will be able to provide us. Naturally, there'll be a push to that end so that we get it at the earliest," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told journalists at his office on Tuesday.

The US reportedly wants to give Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to Bangladesh and Bangladesh is in discussion with China and Russia over vaccine procurement.

To continue the inoculation programme with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the government seeks US support on Tuesday as US is planning to share up to 60 million doses of its Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine with other countries as they become available.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh needs at least 15 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine immediately but sought around 20 lakh doses from the US. "I think they will honour us. Let's see."

Bangladesh temporarily suspends fresh round of vaccination using the first dose of the Covishield vaccine that it had purchased from the Serum Institute of India. The government takes the path after weeks of uncertainty about continued supply of the vaccine by Serum following the devastating second wave in India.

"We've sought immediate release of four million doses of vaccine (in a letter sent to the US)," the foreign minister earlier told reporters, adding that he, however, sought a total of 10 to 20 million doses of vaccine from the US.

The US will share up to 60 million doses of its Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine with other countries as they become available.

The Biden administration on June 3 announced its plan to share vaccines directly with Bangladesh as part of a framework to provide 80 million U.S. vaccine doses globally by the end of the month. This includes 7 million doses destined for Asia.

Meanwhile, the foreign Minister said he will visit New York soon to attend the General Assembly plenary and related meetings. Foreign Minister is likely to leave Dhaka for New York on June 13.

Asked whether he will travel to Washington too, the Foreign Minister said it is not decided yet.

He welcomed the win of his counterpart of Maldives Abdulla Shahid as the President of 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). "It's a good news for us," he said.





