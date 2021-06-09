C-19 infection, death up in Rajshahi, C’Nawabganj

Infection rate and death from the deadly coronavirus has increased again in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj. On Monday eight people died in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RAMEC).

Some 386 samples in Rajshahi were tested in two labs and 174 samples came positive with coronavirus.

It shows that the corona infection rate increased by 3.77 percent from the previous day to 45.07 percent, which was 41.29 per cent on Sunday. On last Saturday the rate was 50.27 per cent and last Friday the detection rate in the district was 49.43 per cent.

In the last one week, 72 people died in the corona unit of RAMEC. Of these, corona was found in 45 people. The rest died while undergoing treatment before the sample test. Hospital authorities said most of the reports in the sample test came back positive after patients died.

According to RAMEC, out of the 72 people dead, 59 were residents of Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi districts. Of the 59, 36 were residents of Chapainawabganj and the remaining 23 were from Rajshahi.

Among the deceased 72 in the last one week, seven died on June 1, seven on June 2, nine on June 3, 16 on June 4 (maximum), six on June 5, six on June 6, 11 on June 7 and eight on June 8.

The onslaught of coronavirus are already on the rise in the border areas of the country. This time the district sadar areas are also being added to it. According to the district-wise data provided by the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS), the identification rate in Dhaka division has decreased but increased in Chittagong, Khulna, Barisal and Sylhet divisions. This can be known by reviewing the data of the last two days.

According to the data provided by the DGHS on June 7, the detection rate was 5.02 percent in Dhaka division, 10.16 percent in Mymensingh division, 13.19 percent in Chittagong division, 18.15 percent in Rajshahi division, 21.31 percent in Rangpur division, 30.33 percent in Khulna division, 15.18 in Barisal division and 16.77 per cent in Sylhet division.







