Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:38 PM
Court orders to freeze 170 bank accounts of Golden Monir, two others

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

A Dhaka court on Tuesday ordered the seizure of 170 bank accounts of three people, including Monir Hossain alias Golden Monir in connection with a case with money laundering.
The other two people are Sirajganj Sadar Upazila Chairman Riaz Uddin and Dhaka North City Corporation Ward No. 44
Councillor Shafiqul Islam alias Shafiq.
Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order after the investigating officer of the case, CID Inspector of Police Mohammad Chadek Ali, applied for the account seizures of these three people.
On May 11, CID inspector Ibrahim Hossain filed the case against 10 people including Raushan Akter, wife of Golden Monir and his son Rafi Hossain.
On November 20, 2020, RAB surrounded Monir's house in capital's Badda. During the eight-hour operation till noon, almost 7 Kg gold jewelry, foreign pistols, liquor, huge amounts of foriegn currency from 10 countries and Tk 1.9 crore cash were seized from the house.
Last year on December 10, Golden Monir was sent to jail after being remanded for 27 days in three separate cases under the Arms, special powers and narcotics law.     -UNB


