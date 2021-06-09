Video
Home Front Page

Man accused of killing his creditor arrested

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Ahsan Habib, a businessman in Savar, has been set on fire when as he asked his debtor to pay back loan of Tk 20 lakh.
On May 7, Ahsan went to collect money from different shops in Savar. Later, the businessman was found with burn injuries in a house in Harinhati area under Kaliakoir upazila at night on the same day.
Locals rescued Habib and sent him to Sheikh Haisna National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute where he died on May 8.
Family identified the victim on May 11, four days after he had gone missing.
Special police superintendent of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Mukta Dhar informed this at a press conference on      Tuesday after the arrest of the main accused Nurun Nabi alias Rony, 27.
Mukta Dhar said it took a long time to confirm the identity of Ahsan Habib.
CID has started a shadow investigation and confirmed the whereabouts of the accused after Habib's brother-in-law had filed a case in this connection.
The police officer said Rony owed Habib Tk 20 lakh. They had a conflict over business issue.
As a sequel to the conflict, Rony, along with three of his associates, banged Habib's head with a hammer and then set him ablaze.
Main accused Rony was arrested from Kaliakoir on Monday night in connection with the killing.


