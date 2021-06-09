56 people die in lightning strikes in a week

There has been a sharp rise in deaths by lightning strikes in recent years. Some 56 people have been killed by lightning strikes across the country in seven days, as the country endures its annual severe storm season.

Most of the deaths occurred in rural areas of the north and central parts of the country, with the victims predominantly farmers and construction workers, according to Department of Disaster Management.

At least 29 people have been killed in lightning strikes across the country. Of them, four people were killed in Chattogram, five in Sirajganj, two each in Feni, Patuakhali, Satkhira; and one each in Madaripur, Noakhali, Munshiganj, Manikganj, Barisal and Chuadanga.

Lightning strikes are relatively common in the low-lying, densely-populated nation, with the country experiencing severe storms with frequent lightning often between March and June, ahead of the onset of the monsoon.

The storms were caused by strong cold fronts moving out of the Himalayas and southeastward, encountering warm, moist air from the Bay of Bengal.

Deforestation has exacerbated the problem, with the lack of trees making farmers working in fields a target for lightning strikes.

At least 25 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Mymensingh, Bogra, Habiganj, Kushtia, Noakhali, Chapainawabganj, Tangail, Pabna and Moulvibazar on June 4 in 2020.

At least over 300 people killed by lightning strikes in 2020, Around 490 people in were killed by lightning strikes in 2019 - more than by floods or cyclones. Around 360 people were killed by lightning strikes in 2018 - more than by floods or cyclones, according to the Disaster Ministry.

The number was 274 in 2017. 217 people were killed in lightning strikes in 2016, beating all previous records in the country. The number was 160 in 2015, 170 in 2014, 185 in 2013, 201 in 2012 and 179 in 2011, According to data of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

The number of people injured by lightning strikes is not known. However, data collected by a private organisation showed the number of casualties was higher than the one provided by the government.

The government had been running a public education campaign on how people could protect themselves from lightning strikes.

The government is providing Tk 20,000 to victims' families, and Tk 10,000 to the wounded, according to sources.

About 90 per cent of the victims of lightning strikes survive, although many endure debilitating injuries. The odds of a person being struck by lightning during lifetime is about one in 12,000.

Contrary to popular belief, lightning can strike the same place more than once. The common advice is to remain indoors and find a safe and enclosed shelter when thunder roars.

When dark clouds gather, people should avoid staying in the open spaces or rooftops. People are advised not to stand beside windows.

If there is no available shelter, then people should crouch low, with as little of the body touching the ground as possible. Lightning causes electric currents along the top of the ground that can be deadly over 100 feet away, according to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some reasons for the increase in lightning strikes such as climate change, decreasing number of tall trees, installation of a large number of mobile phone towers, and global warming. It said a rising temperature will also lead to a higher number of lightning strikes.





