

Highest daily Covid-19 infections in 40 days

The current positivity rate is 12.12 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.40 per cent.

A total of 44 people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, the most in a month, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 12,913. The death rate stands at 1.58 per cent, the release added.

A total of 19,165 samples were tested at 510 labs across the country in the last 24 hours (till 8:00am on Tuesday).

At least 2,062 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,55,302 and the recovery rate at 92.64 per cent.

Among the deceased, 27 were men while 17 women. Of them, 40 died at hospitals while four at home. Eleven each were in Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions,

seven in Chattogram, six in Khulna, five in Rangpur, two each in Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,302 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,611 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 last year.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 3,753,000 lives and infected as many as 174,422,000 people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to worldometer.

As many as 157,696,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







