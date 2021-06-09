BD elected VP of 76th UNGA session

Bangladesh has been elected vice-president of the upcoming 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from the Asia-Pacific Region for a one-year term starting September this year.

The election was held at the UNGA on Monday where Bangladesh was elected unanimously.

The 76th session of the UN general assembly will be of particular significance as the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic and its multidimensional impacts, according to a release of the Bangladesh Mission at the UN Tuesday.

After the election, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima said: "Bangladesh is a flag bearer of multilateralism and believes in the leadership of the UN in addressing the complex challenges facing the current world."

"The country maintains principled and constructive position in various global discourses in the field of development, peace and security and human rights. Today's election demonstrates the trust reposed by the international community in Bangladesh at the multilateral fora", it added.

Meanwhile, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid was elected president of the same session of the UNGA.

Along with Bangladesh, Kuwait, the Lao People's Democratic Republic and the Philippines were also elected as vice-presidents from the Asia-Pacific.

Bangladesh last served as vice-president during the 71st session of the UNGA in 2016-2017.

The UNGA consists of all the 193 member states and serves as the main deliberative, policy-making, and representative organ of the UN for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the UN Charter. The UN organ meets under its president in annual sessions, which generally starts from September at headquarters in New York.







