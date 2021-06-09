Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD elected VP of 76th UNGA session

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has been elected vice-president of the upcoming 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from the Asia-Pacific Region for a one-year term starting September this year.
The election was held at the UNGA on Monday where Bangladesh was elected unanimously.
The 76th session of the UN general assembly will be of particular significance as the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic and its multidimensional impacts, according to a release of the Bangladesh Mission at the UN Tuesday.
After the election, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima said: "Bangladesh is a flag bearer of multilateralism and believes in the leadership of the UN in addressing the complex challenges facing the current world."
"The country maintains principled and constructive position in various global discourses in the field of development, peace and security and human rights. Today's election demonstrates the trust reposed by the international community in Bangladesh at the multilateral fora", it added.
Meanwhile, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid was elected president of the same session of the UNGA.
Along with Bangladesh, Kuwait, the Lao People's Democratic Republic and the Philippines were also elected as vice-presidents from the Asia-Pacific.
Bangladesh last served as vice-president during the 71st session of the UNGA in 2016-2017.  
The UNGA consists of all the 193 member states and serves as the main deliberative, policy-making, and representative organ of the UN for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the UN Charter. The UN organ meets under its president in annual sessions, which generally starts from September at headquarters in New York.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Making PMO controversial is no minor crime: HC  
Train services have resumed after a closure of about two month amid the lockdown
Rly starts selling tickets at station
US to honour BD’s request for AstraZeneca vaccine, hopes FM
C-19 infection, death up in Rajshahi, C’Nawabganj
Court orders to freeze 170 bank accounts of Golden Monir, two others
Man accused of killing his creditor arrested
Macron slapped in face during walkabout


Latest News
2 sisters die in Sirajganj boat capsize
Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family "terrorist attack"
Pragmatic talks underway, says Chinese envoy
Mongla at great risk of COVID infections
Big-B Initiative to bring more investment to B'desh: Shahriar
Unidentified girl's body recovered in Ashulia
7 die in Khulna hospital corona unit
Minor girl dies in Mirpur wall collapse
Businessman found dead at Kamalapur hotel
80 more cases reported in Noakhali
Most Read News
Struggle for people’s vaccine
Quakes shake Sylhet again
Khelaghar shock Abahani
Bldg owner granted bail
Budget of FY2021-22: Implementation will remain key to success
15 people die of corona in eight districts
Middle-income country by 2024: Achievements and challenges
Canadian Muslim family killed in 'premeditated' truck attack
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with other party leaders
France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft