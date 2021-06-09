Chhatra Union demands withdrawal of 15pc VAT on private university

Bangladesh Chhatra Union on Tuesday rejected the budget proposal of 2021-22 fiscal year' and demanded withdrawal of 15 per cent VAT imposed on private educational institutions.

At the same time, they demanded 25 per cent of total budget and at least 8 per cent of total GDP in education sector.

The leaders and activists of Chhatra Union made these demands at rally at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University campus at noon.

Led by Chhatra Union Central President Foez Ullah, the protesters said that this year's budget is not education friendly.

Foez Ullah said, "The budget is business-friendly, not education-friendly. We rejects the budget which is not education-friendly.

We want at least 8 per cent of total GDP in education sector," he added.

Chhatra Union central General Secretary Dipak Shil, Organizing Secretary Sumaiya Setu, among others, addressed at the rally.