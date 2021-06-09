Video
Govt invites applications for ‘Begum Rokeya Padak-2021’

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has invited applications for the "Begum Rokeya Padak-2021".
The Begum Rokeya Padak-2021 will be awarded to five Bangladeshi women who have contributed to women's education, women's rights, women's socio-economic development, women's awakening through literature and culture and rural development, said an official release. The 'Table' of the application is available on the website of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs- www.mowca.gov.bd and the website of the Department of Women's Affairs- www.dwa.gov.bd.
Applications or nominations for any table other than the specific table published on the website will not be accepted, the release added. The table must be filled properly and (the soft copy) has to be sent by e-mail to the following e-mail address - [email protected]    -BSS


