

Medical equipment crisis at RMCH



The crisis at RMCH is unfolding against the backdrop of a fast-deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the bordering areas. Four districts of Rajshahi division are reported to be particularly suffering. We are quite baffled that authorities are still yet to declare "complete lockdown" in those districts because of economic priorities.



The people are in general not showing any signs that they've learned the importance of doing their part in reducing community transmission. Partial lockdown and night-time roaming restrictions have been imposed in different places, but these measures failed to appear as effective deterrents.



We are worried because the existence of the delta variant can be more than just perilous, yet the administration is not rising up to the challenge. Considering the Rajshahi scenario we can anticipate that Dhaka might witness the similar consequences soon.



However, at RMCH the challenge is manifold; containing rising infections and providing treatment to more patients. Both deserve attention. The crisis of ventilators and ICU beds in RMCH and other hospitals in Rajshahi and other border areas must urgently be resolved. We have had over a year to learn from and prepare for this ongoing health crisis. This must not be the moment of indifference. We urge the government and local administrations to rise up to the challenge of reinvigorating our Covid-19 response considering the gravity of the situation.



