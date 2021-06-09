Our carelessness may cause danger

Dear Sir

Corona infection is growing at an alarming rate in the northern and southern part of the country. Already Indian variants of the Corona have spread across the country from the border districts. Although this has raised concerns in the country, there have been few initiatives to control the virus.



Due to the increase in corona infection, complete lockdown has been imposed in several areas in seven districts. To prevent the spread of the corona epidemic, doctors are telling people to stay at home as much as possible. But the people of our country do not want to stay at home at all. Those who are coming legally from India are in quarantine but those who are coming illegally are not in quarantine. In our neighboring country India, thousands of people are dying every day. But the people of our country are not aware of it. The problem of Bengalis is more varied and strange. There is no limit to desire and curiosity. Even if the Bengalis are in heaven with all the comforts, perhaps they will want to see a little hell in the afternoon just out of curiosity.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)