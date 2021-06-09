

Covid-19 induced social capital crisis



This is because we isolate ourselves as much as possible from our society in order to survive and protect ourselves from an acute infectious disease like Covid-19. We have closed almost all forms of social communication. There is no question of associating with strangers. This creates an unhealthy environment of deep suspicion and mistrust in the society. Above all, if we think that government agencies are not playing an active role in tackling this crisis, such as the government is not doing enough testing or taking adequate effective measures to address the crisis, then people become angry. We think, over time, social capital began to decline for these reasons.



According to a recent study, researchers have found similarities between the 1918 Spanish flu and the Covid-19 pandemic, which have analyzed the impact of the pandemic on social capital in various European countries. The Spanish flu began in January 1918 in Europe. The deadly flu, which lasted for almost two years, affected about 500 million people worldwide. The death toll was 50 million.



The whole world struggled to cope with this deadly disease, as no vaccine against the H1N1 virus had yet been discovered. In addition, measures taken in various countries to prevent the disease (such as quarantine, lockdown, and the use of masks) have also failed to reduce the epidemic. The epidemic has severely damaged the social structure of the affected countries, with horrendous mortality rates and relatively young people being the most affected.



Despite the impact of Covid-19, Bangladesh has been able to sustain its economic success. With a large population, Bangladesh has evolved from a least developed country to a low-middle income country. The per capita income of the people has increased, the economic capacity has increased, and the standard of living of people has also improved a bit. Different mega projects such as Padma Bridge, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Matarbari Coal Power Plant, Payra Port, Bangabandhu Satellite, Metrorail etc are being discussed regularly. But one issue is out of the discussion and that is social capital. Heartiness among the people, beliefs, values, trust etc which are the elements of social capital. From the lack of this capital instability and anarchy increased in society.



We do not yet know whether any scientific research has been done in Bangladesh on whether the impact of Covid-19 has cracked these elements of social capital. However, in the general view and in the light of various events, it can be said that our social values, ethics, mutual trust, faith, sincerity and people's trust in national institutions are deteriorating. These incidents may have happened before but they have increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. When trust or beliefs uprooted from the society then anarchy is created in the society. Poor people do not get a chance to change their fortune. If social capital decreased from society then it is difficult to prevent social anarchy and economic slowdown.



It may be possible to understand the state of this social capital crisis by highlighting a few issues here. For example, due to the Corona pandemic, all types of educational institutions have been closed for almost a year and a half. In recent times, there has been a strong demand from teachers and students for the reopening of educational institutions. Students are also talking about the movement if the educational institution is not opened. This is also a pattern of social capital loss. Because education is one of the vital elements of social capital through which society can prosper economically, socially, culturally and overall.



Beside those, Covid test fraud in last year, sexual harassment, rape and murder of women on public transport, violence and domestic violence against women and girl, murder of wife by husband, murder of husband by wife, murder of children, change in teacher-student relationship, corruption, spread of drugs and gambling, human trafficking, abusive comments against women and girls on social media, releasing secret videos of women and girls on social media, forced to prostitution by nearest people, dissatisfaction among the media workers, failure in maintaining law and order situation by law and order enforcement force, deprivation of getting justice, etc. are examples of the crisis of social capital.



Recent statistics show that between March 2020 last year and this year (April 2021), 25 million or more people in Bangladesh became newly poor. If the state or the government fails to meet the basic needs of this huge new poor people; dissatisfaction may arise among them which may lead them to criminal behavior which ultimately will lead to social distrust towards government institutions. There has also been a dramatic change in the psychological order of a large portion of population, from children to the elderly during the Corona period. The far-reaching effects of the change may create social capital crisis, especially among students due to the closure of all educational institutions. Thus, it can be said that if social capital does not increase or decays, anarchism will be established in the society. Economic, social, political development will be hampered. So, we need to focus on this issue right now. Apart from the government, various non-government development organizations and civil society can also play an effective role in this regard.



Only time will say how much social capital will be lost in our country due to Covid-19. But we must learn from history and be prepared to face a wounded society after this pandemic. Indeed, if the Covid-19 causes massive erosion of social capital, then the actual depth, scope and duration of the impending economic crisis may be much greater than we now estimate. In a country like ours, this can lead to a variety of social unrest and religious intolerance. We all need to be prepared to deal with that situation.

Dr Matiur Rahman is Research Consultant, Human Development Research Centre (HDRC), Dhaka







