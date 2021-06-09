

Food adulteration, a public health concern



What is food adulteration? Food adulteration is adding, mixing poor quality, inferior, harmful, substandard, useless or unnecessary substances to food. Food items, medicines, vegetables, cosmetics, products of famous brands which are highly popular amongpeople are poisoned by the adulterers. Because of this adulteration, people who consume such adulterated food suffer from stomach, kidney, liver problems, cancer, growth retardation, and other health related issues.



Adulterated food is dangerous because it may be toxic and can affect health and it could deprive nutrients essential for proper growth and development of a human body. It can be said a good number of patients who visit a doctor, clinic or hospital are those who had consumed such adulterated food. Ironically, many of us are unknowingly consuming such products and doctors are being puzzled to get the clue, before making a diagnosis. This is worrisome, not only taking valuable time but hard-earned money is being siphoned.



The greed of making money, lack of any sort of sympathy towards mankind has led the adulterants to add adulterants. Formalin in fish, urea in puffed rice, cloth color to sweetmeats, carbide in fruits are being added almost everywhere every day. At times we see brand names are changed tactfully and slightly different names are used in products. These sinners take advantage of consumers' lack of knowing about the brand and their duties and responsibilities. If there is awareness there will be resistance, which can deter the criminals.



The worst part is some adulterated food even causes cancer. Also, many pregnant women who consumed such adulterated food ended up with miscarriages. This is slow poisoning. Despite various measures against it, the problem continues to remain a big challenge. Adulteration of food is a menace to society and the perpetrators cannot be let off. We have mobile courts in different cities, but their number is very small compared to the number of sinners. The practice of penalizing the perpetrators should be spread all over the country. At upazila and union level local authority should put on constant vigil.



After the arrival of fast food concepts and online order practices, the consumers really do not bother what type of food is being served to them. They totally forget the health aspect and only concentrate to get their order served at their doorsteps. Taking advantage of a consumer's attitude, many restaurants and food suppliers which serve food do not bother to give importance to the quality aspect of the food but only want to satisfy their customers by serving them on time.



The main question is why do companies engage in adulteration? Their one and only intention is that they want to increase their profit margin and want to earn big in a short time. Just to make more profit and money, risking other's lives is absolutely an unethical practice. Definitely this is practiced by a very few unscrupulous businessmen, who should be penalized with the highest punishment. We do punish a murderer, with the highest punishment. These criminals who are slowly poisoning us could get the same punishment.



The government, on its part, is trying to control this crime. We have food inspectors in rural settings who along with CAB are responsible to see these. The prevention of food adulteration guidelines is there to provide pure foods to consumers. We should enforce harsher punishment, along with raising public awareness with the help of print and electronicmedia. Common people should come forward to cooperate with authorities concerned to boycott these people and their products.



People need to be very cautious when they buy products from stores and malls. They should check for standards like BSTI standard mark, date of production and expiry. Even if a seal is broken, the quality of the food may be compromised, so we should refuse to procure such products. There are some unscrupulous small packaging and processing shops, who change the seal and datewith the brand name of renowned companies.



The government must focus on dealing strictly with those who engage in food adulteration. One way of doing this is by hiking the penalty. It is equally important to regularly check food stuff and ensure speedy trials through specific fast track courts.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq,

Family Medicine,Gerontology,

Public Health Specialist









