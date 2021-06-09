

Budget analyses confuse people



The people are confused because the pro government, the opposition in the parliament and the anti-government parties outside the parliament, give conflicting analyses of the proposed budget.



Unlike other democratic countries, Bangladesh has some powerful and violent political parties outside the parliament, in addition to the elected opposition parties in the legislature. The notion of anti-government parties came in domestic political dictionary when Awami League (AL) and its principal ally Jatiya Party (JP) of former Military General turned President Hussein Muhammad Ershad became the ruling party and the opposition in the parliament respectively following the national election held in January 2014, boycotted by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its 19 tiny allies, including unruly Jamaat-e-Islami.



As the JP was basically a strong ally of the AL, the former was in fact a loyal opposition in the parliament. When the parties outside the parliament led by BNP started violently opposing all the policies of the government since 2014, political observers started to identify them as anti-government parties to differentiate among the leading political parties in and outside the parliament.



The existence of loyal opposition is still strong in the parliament as the national election held in January 2019 was also boycotted by BNP and its allies, leaving the parliament under the authority of the ruling AL and the opposition JP. Being marginalized politically by the AL government since 2014 on different allegations of political mayhem including the countrywide deadly transport blockade in the first quarter of 2015, BNP has been reduced to a party of indoor politics. However, BNP now has few vocal members in the parliament, elected in by-elections held in recent years. It seems the treasury bench feels helpless when BNP lawmakers start their rendering in the parliament on different issues of public interests.



After the announcement of the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22, leaders of the ruling AL termed it as welfare and balanced one. They congratulated the government for proposing such an ambitious and challenging budget. They said the government was capable to implement such kind of big budget as it had proved earlier. People's lives and livelihood got priority in the budget and it will become a realistic and timely budget amid the raging pandemic, they said.



In contrast BNP said the budget would fill the pockets of the corrupt people by imposing the burden of debt on the common people. The party said the government has not kept any development scope in the budget for the common people of the country. The BNP leaders said the development projects taken by the government benefitted only the corrupt AL leaders and bureaucrats while the poor turned pauper over the past years. They said corruptions were being patronage in the name of development and mega projects. The budget will only benefit the upper class of the society, they said.



In the past when AL was in the opposition, it used to term all the budgets announced by the then governments as imaginary and aimed at making the rich richer and the poor poorer. However, after the demise of Hussein Muhammad Ershad, the new party leadership has been trying to erase the label of the loyal opposition. Accordingly while commenting on the budget, the new JP Chairman Ghulam Muhammad Quader, the younger brother of Ershad, termed the budget as imaginary, fictional and unrealistic. "This big budget with a huge deficit is not feasible."



In the highly politicized and polarized Bangladesh pro-government think tanks and trade organizations also mostly hail the budget, while those critical to the government try to expose the weakness and the lapses in the budget.



However, while praising or criticizing the budget the leaders of political parties, trade bodies, think tanks and institutional experts analyze pros and cons of the budget, in their own perspective, confusing the general people, who are contented if commodity or utility prices do not go up after the announcement of the budget. After the announcement of most budgets in the past prices of different commodities, essentials and home appliances were hiked overnight, as the budget had proposals for various taxes and tariffs on imported and local products or raw materials. But this time market mostly remained stable as the government probably was shy to propose fresh taxes to give respite to pandemic-hit people.



With the announcement of a consumer friendly budget, the people were confused more, as the opposition and the anti-government parties were still drubbing the government for doing nothing for the common people. Top leaders of the apex trade body the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), which has not been seen to vehemently criticize any fiscal measure of the government in recent years said the proposed budget was not unrealistic and the government would be able to implement the budgetary commitment to meet the needs and aspirations of the people of the country. However, FBCCI expressed its dissatisfaction over the increase in advance income tax (AIT) from 5 per cent to 20 per cent in the proposed budget.



However, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), the corruption watchdog, which often drubs the governments, has cautiously welcomed the government's decision to discard the provision of whitening black money in the proposed budget. However, the TIB has expressed concern over the lack of a clear roadmap to ensure transparency and prevention of corruption in the overall budget implementation.



Meanwhile Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said most countries had budget deficit compared to their gross domestic products (GDP). For instance he said the United States budget had deficit of 15.2 per cent, 14.3 per cent in the United Kingdom 12.62 per cent in Japan and 9.2 per cent in neighboring India last year. While the deficit in the country's budget for the next fiscal year was estimated to be 6.2 per cent only.



Leading think tank the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), which seldom endorses government's fiscal policies, termed the proposed national budget was weak, challenging and un-implementable as allocations are inadequate in social safety network and health sector to fight against the raging pandemic. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on June 3 last announced Tk 603,681 crore budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. With the budget deficit of Tk 214,681 crore, which is around one-third of the total budgetary outlay, the government has targeted 7.2 per cent GDP growth and 5.3 per cent inflation.



The budget entails 17.47 per cent of the GDP and its size is bigger than the revised budget of outgoing fiscal 2021 by Tk 64,698 crore. The budget has priority of health sector, social safety net programme, implementation of stimulus packages and a massive nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme.



The budget has set a revenue target of Tk 392,490 crore, which is 11.35 per cent of the GDP. It includes collection of Tk 389,000 crore from internal revenue and the remaining Tk 3,490 crore is expected to come from foreign grants. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will collect Tk 330,000 crore and non-NBR tax will be Tk 16,000 crore. Revenue from sales of national saving certificates and others will include Tk 43,000 crore.



Despite criticism mostly emanating from ant-government political parties, the people expect that the budget will be implemented largely, as it happened in the past 49 years improving the country's economy and the living standard of the people.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer







