Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:36 PM
Home Countryside

500 jobless workers get food items in Khulna

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque distributing food items among jobless workers in the city on Tuesday. photo: observer

KHULNA, June 8: As part of the  instant humanitarian support programme by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to mitigate the economic hardship caused by coronavirus situation during lockdown, the local administration has distributed essential food items among 500 jobless workers on Tuesday.
The distribution was held on the Khulna Shaheed Hadis Park premises  in the city. The workers including 100 women were from Khulna and Sonadanga Thana area.
Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque attended  the programme as chief guest and distributed rice, pulse, oil, and sweet pumpkin among 500 shop employees and poor women,  maintaining social distance.
With Khulna Deputy Commissioner Md. Helal Hossain in the chair, General Secretary of City Unit Awami League MDA Babul Rana, Additional DC (General) Md Yousup Ali, Additional DC (ICT and Education) Sadekur Rahmamn, Joint Director of Labour Mizanur Rahman, Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain and Khulna Union of Journalists President Mahbubur Rahman Sohag, among others, were present on the occasion.
City Mayor  urged the people to avoid gathering and maintain social distancing and properly abide by the health directives of the government to prevent community transmission of Covid-19.



