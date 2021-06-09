Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Our Correspondents

AFM Ahsan Habib
KAMALNAGAR, LAXIPUR: AFM Ahsan Habib, head teacher of Maddhya Char Niamat Government Primary School in Ramgoti Upazila of the district, passed away on Monday night. He was 57.
After his Namaz-e-Janaza on  Tuesday afternoon, he was laid down in family graveyard at Hajiganj area in the upazila.
Upazila Chairman Sharaf Uddin Azad Sohel, Chairman of Char Goragachha Union Md Nurul Amin, and President of Upazila Primary Assistant Teacher Society Md Abu Chhayed condoled his death.
He left behind his wife, one son and two daughters to mourn hi death.
Mafidul Islam Nadu
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Mafidul Islam Nadu Molla, cousin of former law maker Alhaj Reza Ahmed Bachchu Molla of Daulatpur Upazila in the district, died at Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka at around 1pm on Saturday. He was 76.
He had been suffering from cancer for long.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Taragunia Football Field at 10am on Sunday.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
He left wife, three sons, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
500 jobless workers get food items in Khulna
Obituary
Five ‘commit suicide’ in five districts
One electrocuted in Kishoreganj
Rough weather, poor fertiliser damage litchi at Bijoynagar
Four children drown in 2 dists
ACC files case against Pabna college principal
11 more die of corona in two districts


Latest News
2 sisters die in Sirajganj boat capsize
Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family "terrorist attack"
Pragmatic talks underway, says Chinese envoy
Mongla at great risk of COVID infections
Big-B Initiative to bring more investment to B'desh: Shahriar
Unidentified girl's body recovered in Ashulia
7 die in Khulna hospital corona unit
Minor girl dies in Mirpur wall collapse
Businessman found dead at Kamalapur hotel
80 more cases reported in Noakhali
Most Read News
Struggle for people’s vaccine
Quakes shake Sylhet again
Khelaghar shock Abahani
Bldg owner granted bail
Budget of FY2021-22: Implementation will remain key to success
15 people die of corona in eight districts
Middle-income country by 2024: Achievements and challenges
Canadian Muslim family killed in 'premeditated' truck attack
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with other party leaders
France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft