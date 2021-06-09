AFM Ahsan Habib

KAMALNAGAR, LAXIPUR: AFM Ahsan Habib, head teacher of Maddhya Char Niamat Government Primary School in Ramgoti Upazila of the district, passed away on Monday night. He was 57.

After his Namaz-e-Janaza on Tuesday afternoon, he was laid down in family graveyard at Hajiganj area in the upazila.

Upazila Chairman Sharaf Uddin Azad Sohel, Chairman of Char Goragachha Union Md Nurul Amin, and President of Upazila Primary Assistant Teacher Society Md Abu Chhayed condoled his death.

He left behind his wife, one son and two daughters to mourn hi death.

Mafidul Islam Nadu

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Mafidul Islam Nadu Molla, cousin of former law maker Alhaj Reza Ahmed Bachchu Molla of Daulatpur Upazila in the district, died at Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka at around 1pm on Saturday. He was 76.

He had been suffering from cancer for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Taragunia Football Field at 10am on Sunday.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left wife, three sons, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.







