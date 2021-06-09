Five ‘commit suicide’ in five districts

Five people including two newly married housewives allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in five districts- Kurigram, Madaripur, Naogaon, Brahmanbaria and Dinajpur, in three days.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A newly married women committed suicide by taking poison in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Khushi Khatun, 18, was daughter of Abdus Sattar of Dhaniram Village at Vorvita Union in the upazila and wife of Masud Rana of Ghogharkuti Village under the same union.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Rajib Kumar Ray has confirmed the matter.

An unnatural death case has been lodged with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

MADARIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a young woman in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night three days after her marriage.

Deceased Mitu was the wife of Asad Hawlader, a resident of Mostafapur area under the upazila. The couple got married three days back.

Family members found the body hanging from the ceiling fan in her room at in-laws' house.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue, said OC (Investigation) of Madaripur Sadar Model PS Chowdhury Rezaul Karim.

An unnatural death case was filed in this connection, he added.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Atrai Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Juthi Prang, 24, was the wife of Sanjay Prang of Jamgram Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Juthi's husband and in-laws had been torturing her over various issues since the marriage.

However, Juthi drank poison in the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Atrai PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

BRAHMANBARIA: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Ashuganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Ashraful Islam, 19, was the son of Abdur Rouf Mia, a resident of Borotalla Village in the upazila. He was an auto-rickshaw driver.

Police and local sources said Ashraful liked a girl and wanted to marry her.

He talked to his father about the matter in the evening, but his father did not agree with him.

As a sequel to it, Ashraful hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ashuganj PS OC Jabed Mahmud confirmed the incident.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Birampur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Liton Chandra Sarker, 35, son of Nirmal Sarker, was a resident of Dakshin Shahabajpur Hindupara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Liton hanged himself in the area in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.





