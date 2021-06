KISHOREGANJ, June 8: One person was electrocuted in the district on Monday.

Deceased Arsaduzamman Mithun, 50, was ex-general secretary of Mohinanda Union's Awami League in Sadar Upazila of the district.

According to local sources, while Mithun was staying in a tin-shed room, he got entangled with a Palli Biddyut line. He received serious injury. Later, her was rescued and taken to Kishoreganj General Hospital where on-duty doctor declared him dead.