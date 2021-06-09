Rough weather, poor fertiliser damage litchi at Bijoynagar



A litchi tree at Bijoynagar. photo: observer

According to field sources, litchis started to arrive in markets by beginning of May. By mid-May, the sale started in full-scale.

The commercial cultivation of litchi has begun since 2001. Litchi has been farmed on 375 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila. Litchi has been mostly cultivated in Paharpur, Bishnupur, Champaknagar, and Singerbill unions. In Paharpur Union, 200 ha of land have been brought under litchi. The hilly red sandy soil is very suitable for litchi cultivation.

Different varieties of litchi have been cultivated, including local, China-3, Bombay, Cardamom and Patna. Of these, China-3 and Bombay varieties have higher demands in terms of size and taste.

According to growers, this year's litchi yield has been affected due to 39 degrees of extreme temperature. Also litchi farming suffered from diseases due to low quality fertiliser and insecticides.

Mainuddin Rubel of Vitidaudpur Village said, due to severe drought, litchi growth was hampered.

At present, in wholesale markets like Aulia Bazar and Champaknagar Bazar in the upazila, China and Bombay varieties of litchi are selling at Tk 2,800 to 3,000 per 1000 pieces. Other varieties are selling at Tk 1,600 per 1000 pieces.

Ali Akbar, a litchi trader, said, some traders who had bought litchi orchards earlier, are counting losses.

Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer at Paharpur Area Ashraful Alam said, the production of litchi has been has not been hampered this year despite the adverse impact of weather. Growers are getting good market prices, he mentioned.

Noor-e-Alam, Upazila Plant Protection Officer, said, "Though we advised the farmers to apply good quality insecticides, the farmers have been deceived in buying low quality ones."

Upazila Assistant Agriculture Officer Junaid Al Saadi said, litchi has been farmed on 365 ha of land in the upazila. But due to bad weather, some damage has been made to the production, he explained.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Khizir Hossain Pramanik said, the litchi cultivation is increasing gradually in the upazila.







BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, June 8: Litchi growers in Bojoynagar Upazila of the district are not happy with this year's production. But they are getting good market prices.According to field sources, litchis started to arrive in markets by beginning of May. By mid-May, the sale started in full-scale.The commercial cultivation of litchi has begun since 2001. Litchi has been farmed on 375 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila. Litchi has been mostly cultivated in Paharpur, Bishnupur, Champaknagar, and Singerbill unions. In Paharpur Union, 200 ha of land have been brought under litchi. The hilly red sandy soil is very suitable for litchi cultivation.Different varieties of litchi have been cultivated, including local, China-3, Bombay, Cardamom and Patna. Of these, China-3 and Bombay varieties have higher demands in terms of size and taste.According to growers, this year's litchi yield has been affected due to 39 degrees of extreme temperature. Also litchi farming suffered from diseases due to low quality fertiliser and insecticides.Mainuddin Rubel of Vitidaudpur Village said, due to severe drought, litchi growth was hampered.At present, in wholesale markets like Aulia Bazar and Champaknagar Bazar in the upazila, China and Bombay varieties of litchi are selling at Tk 2,800 to 3,000 per 1000 pieces. Other varieties are selling at Tk 1,600 per 1000 pieces.Ali Akbar, a litchi trader, said, some traders who had bought litchi orchards earlier, are counting losses.Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer at Paharpur Area Ashraful Alam said, the production of litchi has been has not been hampered this year despite the adverse impact of weather. Growers are getting good market prices, he mentioned.Noor-e-Alam, Upazila Plant Protection Officer, said, "Though we advised the farmers to apply good quality insecticides, the farmers have been deceived in buying low quality ones."Upazila Assistant Agriculture Officer Junaid Al Saadi said, litchi has been farmed on 365 ha of land in the upazila. But due to bad weather, some damage has been made to the production, he explained.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Khizir Hossain Pramanik said, the litchi cultivation is increasing gradually in the upazila.