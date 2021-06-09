Video
Four children drown in 2 dists

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Our Correspondents

Two minor siblings and two teen agers drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Gazipur and Bandarban, on Monday.
GAZIPUR: Two siblings drowned in a pond at Joydebpur area of the district city on Monday afternoon.
The siblings were identified as Sumaiya, 8, daughter of Nurul Islam of Faukal Purbopara area and his brother Faisal Ahmed.
Quoting locals, Inspector of Gazipur Sadar Police Station (PS) Syed Rafiul Islam said the siblings along with other children were playing beside a pond in the area while their parents were at their workplaces.
Suddenly, three of the playing children slipped into the pond.
Local people rescued Toya, 7, daughter of Abdur Razzaq alive but the two siblings had died earlier, he added.
LAMA, BANDARBAN: Two boys drowned in a canal in Lama Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Quader Jilani, 12, son of Md Rajab Ali, a resident of Chawkbahram Village under Ranirhat Upazila in Chapainwabganj, and Mustafiz, 12, son of Md Bulbul of Hajipara Village under Sadar Upazila in Thakurgaon.
Quoting locals, Inspector of Lama PS Mohammad Alamgir said the boys along with other children were playing in a canal in Sarai Union area.
Suddenly, two of them were swept away by the strong current and drowned.
Local people rescued them and took them to nearby Padua Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.


