ACC files case against Pabna college principal

PABNA, June 8: The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has lodged a case on Monday against Humayun Kabir Majumdar, principal of Pabna Government Edward College on charge of embezzling money.

The case has been filed with Pabna Sadar Police Station (PS).

According to the case statement, Principal Humayun Kabir Majumder himself approved fraudulent applications and vouchers.

College's student fund, development fund, miscellaneous fund, admission fees and others were embezzled through the Agrani Bank College Gate branch. The embezzled amount was estimated at Tk 57,096.

His act has been regarded as punishable offence under Section 409/420/48/48/471 of the Penal Code and Section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

Mostafizur Rahman, deputy assistant director of the ACC-Pabna regional office, who is the plaintiff in the case, said, the case was filed on Monday according to the instruction of the ACC head office.

The matter has been proved true in a long investigation since 2016, he mentioned.

He will be arrested at any time if necessary, he informed.

But the principal said, he was not involved in any corruption, adding, a section has acted to harass him.











