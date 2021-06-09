Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

ACC files case against Pabna college principal

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Our Correspondent

PABNA, June 8: The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has lodged  a case on Monday against Humayun Kabir Majumdar, principal of Pabna Government Edward College on charge of embezzling money.
The case has been filed with Pabna Sadar Police Station (PS).
According to the case statement, Principal Humayun Kabir Majumder himself approved fraudulent applications and vouchers.
College's student fund, development fund, miscellaneous fund, admission fees and others were embezzled through the Agrani Bank College Gate branch. The embezzled amount was estimated at              Tk 57,096.
His act has been regarded as punishable offence under Section 409/420/48/48/471 of the Penal Code and Section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.
Mostafizur Rahman, deputy assistant director of the ACC-Pabna regional office, who is the plaintiff in the case, said, the case was filed on Monday according to the instruction of the ACC head office.
The matter has been proved true in a long investigation since 2016, he mentioned.
He will be arrested at any time if necessary, he informed.
But the principal said, he was not involved in any corruption, adding, a section has acted to harass him.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
500 jobless workers get food items in Khulna
Obituary
Five ‘commit suicide’ in five districts
One electrocuted in Kishoreganj
Rough weather, poor fertiliser damage litchi at Bijoynagar
Four children drown in 2 dists
ACC files case against Pabna college principal
11 more die of corona in two districts


Latest News
2 sisters die in Sirajganj boat capsize
Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family "terrorist attack"
Pragmatic talks underway, says Chinese envoy
Mongla at great risk of COVID infections
Big-B Initiative to bring more investment to B'desh: Shahriar
Unidentified girl's body recovered in Ashulia
7 die in Khulna hospital corona unit
Minor girl dies in Mirpur wall collapse
Businessman found dead at Kamalapur hotel
80 more cases reported in Noakhali
Most Read News
Struggle for people’s vaccine
Quakes shake Sylhet again
Khelaghar shock Abahani
Bldg owner granted bail
Budget of FY2021-22: Implementation will remain key to success
15 people die of corona in eight districts
Middle-income country by 2024: Achievements and challenges
Canadian Muslim family killed in 'premeditated' truck attack
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with other party leaders
France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft