11 more die of corona in two districts

At least 11 more Covid-19 patients died in Rajshahi and Bogura medical hospitals on Tuesday.

RAJSHAHI: Eight more people died of corona in Covid-19 Ward of the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours from Monday 8am to Tuesday 8am.

RMCH's Deputy Director (DD) Dr. Saiful Ferdous has confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Three of the eight were tested positive while others were bearing coronavirus symptoms.

Of them, four were from Rajshahi, three from Chapainawabganj and one from Pabna District.

According to the DD of RMCH, a total of 257 patients with the virus infection and its symptoms are being treated in the coronavirus ward and ICU of RMCH till morning on Tuesday.

BOGURA: Three more Covid-19 patients died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura during the last 24 hours till 8 am on Tuesday.

The deceased were Shahida, 68, hailed from Joypurhat district, Zobeda, 60, from Gaibandha, and Nazrul Islam, 69, of Sadar upazila in Bogura.

During the period, 25 cases were confirmed after testing 178 samples.

So far, 12,426 cases have been reported and 11, 874 recovered from the decease in the district.



