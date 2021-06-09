Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

11 more die of corona in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Our Correspondents

At least 11 more Covid-19 patients died in Rajshahi and Bogura medical hospitals on Tuesday.
RAJSHAHI: Eight more people died of corona in Covid-19 Ward of the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours from Monday 8am to Tuesday 8am.
RMCH's Deputy Director (DD) Dr. Saiful Ferdous has confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.
Three of the eight were tested positive while others were bearing coronavirus symptoms.
Of them, four were from Rajshahi, three from Chapainawabganj and one from Pabna District.
According to the DD of RMCH, a total of 257 patients with the virus infection and its symptoms are being treated in the coronavirus ward and ICU of RMCH till morning on Tuesday.
BOGURA: Three more Covid-19 patients died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura during the last 24 hours till 8 am on Tuesday.
The deceased were Shahida, 68, hailed from Joypurhat district, Zobeda, 60, from Gaibandha, and Nazrul Islam, 69, of Sadar upazila in Bogura.
During the period, 25 cases were confirmed after testing 178 samples.
So far, 12,426 cases have been reported and 11, 874 recovered from the decease in the district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
500 jobless workers get food items in Khulna
Obituary
Five ‘commit suicide’ in five districts
One electrocuted in Kishoreganj
Rough weather, poor fertiliser damage litchi at Bijoynagar
Four children drown in 2 dists
ACC files case against Pabna college principal
11 more die of corona in two districts


Latest News
2 sisters die in Sirajganj boat capsize
Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family "terrorist attack"
Pragmatic talks underway, says Chinese envoy
Mongla at great risk of COVID infections
Big-B Initiative to bring more investment to B'desh: Shahriar
Unidentified girl's body recovered in Ashulia
7 die in Khulna hospital corona unit
Minor girl dies in Mirpur wall collapse
Businessman found dead at Kamalapur hotel
80 more cases reported in Noakhali
Most Read News
Struggle for people’s vaccine
Quakes shake Sylhet again
Khelaghar shock Abahani
Bldg owner granted bail
Budget of FY2021-22: Implementation will remain key to success
15 people die of corona in eight districts
Middle-income country by 2024: Achievements and challenges
Canadian Muslim family killed in 'premeditated' truck attack
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with other party leaders
France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft