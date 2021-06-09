Video
Lightning kills 8 in four districts

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Our Correspondents

At least eight people were killed by lightning strikes in four districts- Rajshahi, Pirojpur,  Sirajganj and Madaripur, on Monday.
RAJSHAHI: Four persons including two children were killed due to lightning strikes at Chak Kapashia area in Charghat Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
Deceased were identified as Aleya Begum, 55, Mukta Khatun, 35, Parash, 10, and Sohan,12, of this area.
Family sources said, the lightning strikes hit them while they were picking mangoes amid a storm in the evening. Aleya and Mukta died on the spot while two others were injured critically. Later, they were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH). Sohan and Parash died while undergoing treatment in the RMCH.  
Charghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Syeda Samira has confirmed the matter.
According to the government rules, financial assistance will be given to the families of the deceased for burial, UNO added.
PIROJPUR: A couple was killed by lightning strike in Swarupkathi Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Abul Kalam Sheikh, 52, and his wife Jahanara Begum, 40, of Guarekha  Village.
Guarekha Union Chairman said thunderbolt struck the couple when they were repairing the tin-shed roof of their kitchen in the afternoon, leaving them dead on the spot.
SIRAJGANJ: A 33-year-old farmer was killed by lightning in Tarash Upazila in the district on Monday night.
Deceased Abdul Aziz was the son of Abdul Latif, a resident of Rokanpur Village in Talam Union under the upazila.
Local UP Chairman Abbas uz Zaman said thunderstorm struck him around 8pm when he was returning home, leaving him dead on the spot. As he did not return home at night, family members searched for him and found him dead on a field in the area.
He was buried at family graveyard at night.
SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A young man was killed by lightning strike in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
Deceased Rakib Sheikh, 18, was the son of Zahiruddin Molla, a resident of Mollakandi Village under the upazila.
Local sources said a thunderbolt struck Rakib while he was returning home from Bangla Bazar, leaving him severely injured. He was taken to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


