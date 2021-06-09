Climate change increases natural disasters affecting coastal belt



Dashhalia embankment at Koyra being repaired by local people. photo: observer

According to experts, in the last three decades, cyclone, tidal surge, and river erosion made irrecoverable damage to Sundarban-braced coastal areas.

Because of the climate change, the greenhouse gas emission has increased; the sea level is on the rise; on the other hand, the river navigability has been changed drastically; and over the decade, millions of people turned destitute.

According to field sources, a cyclone struck the Sundarban on November 29, 1986, a catastrophic typhoon in the Cox's Bazar area of Chittagong on April 29, 1991, a landslide on November 15, 2008 in the coastal belt, and on May 20, 2020, Amphan changed the landscape of the entire coastal area with a terrible tidal wave.

With these disasters, new level of river erosion is continuing crippling normal life and disrupting communication.

Embankments in Koyra, Dakop and Asashuni and Shyamnagar upazilas of Khulna and Satkhira are constantly being eroded; the unabated river erosion is occurring, devouring hundreds of acres of agricultural land, settlements, shrimp enclosures and public roads.

Already, donor agencies and UN climate change experts have inspected coastal areas to build sustainable embankment and provide necessary advice to the government in order to reduce disasters.

The government is working for the development of the coastal areas; along with the government, donor agencies including the World Bank (WB) are carrying out activities such as embankment repairing, making mud road, raising storm-tolerant house, implementing drainage project, installing deep-shallow tube-well, and implementing rainwater harvesting project.

Many government agencies are implementing infrastructure projects to improve living standard in several coastal districts.

Recently, with the funding of the government and the WB, river erosion has been reduced with the construction of embankment along banks of rivers nearing the Sundarban.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Animesh Biswas said, the climate change has made it difficult to maintain environmental balance in coastal areas.

UNO mentioned, representatives of the government and development agencies are trying to implement sustainable projects considering the damage in the coastal areas.

If the embankments of the coastal region are repaired with large allocation of funds, the people will be relieved of the damage by disasters, said Koyra Upazila Chairman and Chairman of the Upazila Disaster Management Committee SM Shafiqul Islam.

Local MP Alhaj Md Akhtaruzzaman Babu said, "I have met the Prime Minister to discuss building a sustainable embankment in the coastal area. She gave me assurance of building a sustainable embankment."

Water Resources Minister and the Secretary have inspected the area for more than one time, he mentioned, adding, a project of Tk 8,000 crore is awaiting ECNEC approval for a sustainable embankment.







