Rony leads Prime Bank to fourth victory

Just a day after consigning country's powerhouse Mohammedan Sporting Club to a shocking defeat, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club failed to keep up the spree in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as they tasted a seven-wicket defeat to Prime Bank Cricket Club at BKSP-4 ground on Tuesday.

Electing to bat first, Sheikh Jamal put up 133-9, which Prime Bank comfortably overhauled with three balls remaining. Opener Rony Talukdar struck 34 ball-48 with four fours and two sixes and in doing so eased the things for Prime Bank. Skipper Anamul Haque gave him the ample support with 35 off 33, hitting three towering sixes. Opener Tamim Iqbal made 23 while Mohammad Mithun was not out on 21 after sailing the side home.

Earlier, fast bowler Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman kept up their good work to stifle Jamal's batting line up. They finished with two wickets apiece.

Suhrawardi Shuvo was the highest scorer for Jamal with 34 while opener Shykat Ali scored 28.

The victory was Prime Bank's fourth, which took them to the second spot of the point table with eight points. Prime Bank's only defeat came at the hands of Mohammedan when they suffered 27-run defeat. Jamal now moved down to the seventh position after their third defeat in five games. -BSS












