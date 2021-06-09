Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rony leads Prime Bank to fourth victory

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

Just a day after consigning country's powerhouse Mohammedan Sporting Club to a shocking defeat, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club failed to keep up the spree in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as they tasted a seven-wicket defeat to Prime Bank Cricket Club at BKSP-4 ground on Tuesday.
Electing to bat first, Sheikh Jamal put up 133-9, which Prime Bank comfortably overhauled with three balls remaining. Opener Rony Talukdar struck 34 ball-48 with four fours and two sixes and in doing so eased the things for Prime Bank. Skipper Anamul Haque gave him the ample support with 35 off 33, hitting three towering sixes. Opener Tamim Iqbal made 23 while Mohammad Mithun was not out on 21 after sailing the side home.
Earlier, fast bowler Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman kept up their good work to stifle Jamal's batting line up. They finished with two wickets apiece.
Suhrawardi Shuvo was the highest scorer for Jamal with 34 while opener Shykat Ali scored 28.
The victory was Prime Bank's fourth, which took them to the second spot of the point table with eight points. Prime Bank's only defeat came at the hands of Mohammedan when they suffered 27-run defeat. Jamal now moved down to the seventh position after their third defeat in five games.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign reporters to be tracked by GPS at Tokyo Olympics
Blinded by the light as Nadal reaches 15th French Open quarter-final
Chelsea's Kepa added to Spain Covid back-ups
Brazil will play Copa America
Debbie Hewitt set to be first woman chair of English FA
India's Chhetri passes Messi in international goals
Thomas Mueller on the mark as Germany thrash Latvia
Rony leads Prime Bank to fourth victory


Latest News
2 sisters die in Sirajganj boat capsize
Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family "terrorist attack"
Pragmatic talks underway, says Chinese envoy
Mongla at great risk of COVID infections
Big-B Initiative to bring more investment to B'desh: Shahriar
Unidentified girl's body recovered in Ashulia
7 die in Khulna hospital corona unit
Minor girl dies in Mirpur wall collapse
Businessman found dead at Kamalapur hotel
80 more cases reported in Noakhali
Most Read News
Struggle for people’s vaccine
Quakes shake Sylhet again
Khelaghar shock Abahani
Bldg owner granted bail
Budget of FY2021-22: Implementation will remain key to success
15 people die of corona in eight districts
Middle-income country by 2024: Achievements and challenges
Canadian Muslim family killed in 'premeditated' truck attack
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with other party leaders
France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft