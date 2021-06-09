Video
All-round Rahatul scripts Brothers victory

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

Rahatul Ferdous came up with sterling all-round performance as Brothers Union secured a 33-run victory over Partex Sporting Club in their fifth game of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the BKSP-3 ground on Tuesday.
Firstly with batting Rahatul hammered 54 off 44 with three fours and two sixes to help Brothers compile 147-8. He was ably supported by Naeem Islam Junior's 21 ball-34. Later Rahatul snapped up 4-34 to bowl out Partex for 114 in 19.4 overs. SalqainSajib took 2-13 to complement Rahatul. Dhiman Ghosh was the highest scorer for Partex with 44.    -BSS


