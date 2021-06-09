Video
Prime Doleshwar consigns MSC to second straight defeat

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

Mohammedan Sporting Club's woes in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) continued as they tasted their second straight defeat by conceding a 22-run loss to Prime Doleshwar in a rain-curtailed match at BKSP-4 ground on Tuesday.
By virtue of this victory, Prime Doleshwar kept them as the only unbeaten team in the league and retained the top spot with 9 points from five matches. Their first match against Brothers Union was washed out due to rain but later they won four straight matches including this one.
Opener Imran Uzzaman played a key role in the match, reduced to only six overs due to early morning rain. Imran blasted an ultra-aggressive 41 off 14 with two fours and five sixes as Doleshwar put up 78-4 in six overs. Mohammedan was restricted to 56-4 to concede their second defeat in consecutive second day. Yesterday they lost their game to Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, which ended their three-match winning streak.
Imran's whirlwind knock was complemented by a similar aggressive knock by Shamim Patwari who hammered 16 ball-29 with one four and two sixes. Together they added 68 off just 23 balls in the opening stand to set the tone. Later no batsmen could contribute much but the opening stand was enough to guarantee the victory.
Abu Jayed Rahi took 2-4 while Shakib Al Hasan and Ruyel Mea claimed one wicket apiece.
Mohammedan was thrown out of the game when pacer Shafiul Islam dismissed both openers in first three balls, leaving the Motijhil outfit for 0-2. Skipper Shakib though tried his best, hitting 22 off 14, he got little support from others. In fact there was no one who could match the aggression of Imran and Shamim Patwari of Doleshwar. Shafiul ended with 3-22.     -BSS


