Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:33 PM
Old DOHS secure victory over Khelaghar

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

KhelagharSamajKallayanSamity's euphoria to win against Abahani Limited became shortlived as they on Tuesday conceded a 16-run defeat to Old DOHS in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at BKSP-3 ground a day after that upset victory.
Being sent to bat first, DOHS posted 120-4 in a game reduced to 13 overs due to morning shower. Opener Anisul Islam Emon led the charge with 27 ball-44 with four fours and one six. He was ably supported by Rayan Rahman's 37 and Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 29 not out.
Khaled Ahmed scalped 3-23 for Khelaghar who later was held back to 103-5 in pursuit of 121-run target. Skipper Jahurul Islam Omee top-scored with 37 while opener Imtiaz Hossain made 33. Rakibul Hasan took 2-16 for DOHS.
After fifth round of DPL, DOHS are now sixth position with five points while Khelaghar are in eighth spot with four points.     -BSS


