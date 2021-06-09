Mushfiqur, Mosaddek help Abahabi back in winning way

Defending champions Abahani Limited hit back in winning ways in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL), crushing Gazi Group Cricketers by seven wickets on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Abahani yesterday tasted a shocking eight-run defeat to Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity, which ended their three-match winning streak. But on a day when they needed to bounce back, skipper Mushfiqur Rahim played the anchor role and got support from Mosaddek Hossain Saikat.

Both of them hit an unbeaten half-century as Abahani Limited cantered to the victory with 153-3 in 18 overs, after Gazi Group posted 150-8.

Mushfiqur Rahim struck an unbeaten 53 off 35, hitting four fours and one six while Mosaddek Hossain was not out on 50 off 28 with four fours and three sixes.

They shared a 105-run partnership for an unbeaten fourth wicket stand after Abahani was on the brink of another defeat, being reduced to 48-3.

Their vital partnership put a shed on the effort of Soumya Sarkar who blasted his second successive half-century in the league. He followed his 43 ball-57 with 50 ball-67 in the match to help Gazi Group get a flying start. Soumya who clobbered six fours and two sixes in his knock, shared a 78-run with Mahedi Hasan for the opening stand in which the latter made a fluent 43 off 32.

After their superb start, Abahani bowlers regrouped well to take control and limited them in a chase-able total. Pacer Shohidul Islam and leg-spinner led the way, claiming two wickets apiece for Abahani.

The defending champions now are in third spot in the league with eight points from five matches. Prime Bank also has eight points but they are ahead with net-run-rate. Gazi Group are in ninth position with four points so far.






