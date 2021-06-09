CA extends preliminary squad for Bangladesh and West Indies tour

The National Selection Panel (NSP) of Cricket Australia (CA) has added six members to the 23-member preliminary squad of the national team for the upcoming tours of West Indies and Bangladesh.

CA announced a 23-member squad last month and the new inclusions are Ben McDermott, Dan Christian, Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Wes Agar and Nathan Ellis.

Agar and Ellis are the uncapped among the new inclusions while Green got national caps for Test and one-day international, is one now gets the T20i call as well.

"The six additions to the Australian men's squad follow discussions with players selected in the initial preliminary list for the tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh," Chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said to address the reasons behind the additions.

"During the course of those discussions, it has become clear that recent experiences abroad, including but not limited to extended periods in bio-secure hubs and hard quarantine, have had an impact on the health and wellbeing of some players and their families. CA has maintained that the wellbeing of players, staff and officials is a top priority," he added.

"We are delighted to recall Ben, Dan, Cameron and Ashton and welcome Wes and Nathan into the preliminary list of players for the scheduled Qantas Australian men's tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh" noted Hohns regarding the addition of players.

He also informed that Ben is a proven match-winner and powerful striker of the ball, particularly in the T20 format whereas Dan is in arguably career-best form and was a crucial member of the Sydney Sixers' BBL-winning squad this summer.

Cameron made his ODI debut last summer against India and the NSP believes he has tremendous potential in the white- and red-ball formats, while Ashton has performed well across his 17 ODI and T20i matches for Australia dating back to 2017.

"Wes and Nathan, meanwhile, were among the leading wicket-takers during the summer's BBL and are viewed by the NSP as players who could make a genuine impact at international level," believes Hohns.

Aussies will make their trip to Caribbean Island in the earlier part of July to play five T20i matches and three ODIs followed by they will enter into Tigers' den in the last week of July to play five 20-over matches. The final squad for the tours is expected to be released in the week upcoming.

Australia Preliminary Squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.





