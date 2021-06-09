Video
Mushfiq opt to skip Zimbabwe T20i series

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim seeks leave during the T20i series against Zimbabwe but will play the Test and ODIs.
"Mushfiq informed me that he wants to opt out from the T20 series against Zimbabwe," BCB's Chief Selector Minhazul Abedin Nannu told media on Tuesday.
The official thinks that Mushi is seeking leave for getting sufficient rest before series against Australia, England and New Zealand. He said, "He might be tired and bio-bubble fatigue can be a reason for him to opt out and remain fresh for the upcoming series against Australia and New Zealand," he explained.
The former national player Nannu also told that the informal discussion with him will come of nothing if Mushfiq doesn't inform Cricket Ops Department formally.
Tigers are likely to be in Zimbabwe on June 29 for a month long tour to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches alongside one-off Test series. The T20i series is the last format to play in Zimbabwe, which is slated for July 23, 25 and 27.


