Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:33 PM
FIFA, AFC Preliminary Joint Qualifiers

Can't expect more with this preparation: Day

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh coach James Day during the joint qualifying match between Bangladesh and India on Monday. photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh suffered a 0-2 defeat against India in the Preliminary Joint Qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup on Monday after which head coach James Day Jamie didn't blame his disciples and instead he pointed at the few-days-preparation for the result.
In the match, Bangladesh had shown improved performance in almost all the departments. While utilising most of its manpower in defence, the strikers too made a few chances to launch attacks. Fans believed that if the team was interested in more attacks than deploying maximum power in defence, the result would be different. Besides, the defenders too received criticism for the last fifteen-minute performance.
On the day at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, striker Sunil Chhetri scored two goals in the last few minutes profiting from which India boys made it their day.
Bangladesh national football team's English head coach Day said after the match that he was pleased at the boys with their performance throughout the match, except the last few minutes. But at the same time he explained that one should not expect more from these boys after such a short-time practice.
The Englishman said, "Boys played well. Expecting something more would put pressure on them with this preparation. India and Afghanistan were able to camp and play here and they had better preparation than us. Besides, I didn't get the best team here."
"... I believe we played well till 80th minutes. We had maintained a good formation till then and India had a hard-time to break us. I think you saw the ball possession ratio. We failed to have better ball possession which is the main reason for our defeat," said Day.
Coach is now looking forward to the next match and said that it would be good to get point in the next match against Oman. The boys are set to meet Oman on the 15th of June in the last match of Group-E of Preliminary Joint Qualifying round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup.





