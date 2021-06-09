Video
FIFA bans East Bengal, Kerala Blasters from registering new players

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Sports Reporter

Indian Super League (ISL) clubs SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters were banned from registering any new players in the upcoming transfer window that starts from June 9, as per the letter these clubs received from the world football's governing body FIFA recently.
This ban is the ultimate result of a complaint about unpaid salary by the foreign players during the last seasons. East Bengal's former player Johnny Acosta who is a Costa Rican World Cup player complained to FIFA regarding the non-payment of salary for the season 2018-19. Against the Kerala team, the complaint was filed by its former player Slovenian striket Matej Poplatnik.
FIFA is very strict about payment to players and the players can get in touch with FIFA if they aren't paid their wages on time. Same happened there and FIFA acted upon complaints about unpaid salary by these booters.  


