Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:32 PM
Mushi among 3 nominated for ICC Player of the Month Awards

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Sports Reporter

Former Bangladesh National Captain and wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim named for the ICC Player of the Month Awards for May to recognise as the best performer. Pakistan's Hasan Ali and Praveen Jayawickrama of Sri Lanka are the two other nominees for the recognition.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) explained in its official website about the performances of Mr. Dependable of Bangladesh Cricket, for which he became nominated for the prestigious award.
The ICC wrote, "The experienced wicketkeeper-batsman again showcased his full class in the month of May. He scored 80 runs at an average of 40 in the first Test against Sri Lanka".
But it was the ODI series against the same opposition, where he displayed his world-class ability with the bat. In three matches, Mushfiqur scored 237 runs at an average of 79 and a strike rate of 88.43. His knock of 125 in the second match helped the hosts seal a first-ever ODI series victory against Sri Lanka. For his contributions, Mushfiqur was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Series.
The Pakistani pacer was in scintillating form in the Test series against Zimbabwe, who took 14 wickets in the two-match Test series. Jayawickram on the other hand, became the first bowler in 33 years to pick up twin five-wicket in his maiden Test, bamboozling Bangladesh. He ended with match figures of 11 for 178, the best by a Sri Lankan bowler on Test debut.
Irish duo Gaby Lewis and Leah Paul alongside Scottish origin Kathryn Bryce are the three-nominees for the women's category's ICC Player of the Month.


