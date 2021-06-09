Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

SJIBL holds its 46th Risk Management Committee meeting

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

The 46th meeting of the Risk Management Committee (RMC) of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) held recently at it's corporate head office in the city, says a press release.
Several directors of the bank and member of the Committee participated in this meeting through digital platform (with a Video Conference).
The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of Risk Management Committee (RMC) and Director of the Bank Mohammed Younus.
Among others, directors and member of the Committee including Md. Abdul Barek, Mohiuddin Ahmed and Independent Director K.A.M. Majedur Rahman were present. Chairman of the Board of Directors Md. Sanaullah Shahid was present as Specially Invited Guest. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank  M. Shahidul Islam and the bank's Company Secretary Md. Abul Bashar were also present in the meeting.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SJIBL holds its 46th Risk Management Committee meeting
BANKING EVENTS
Indian traders demand halting edible oil imports from BD, Nepal
Dhaka, Vienna to start bilateral aviation business
Business America to host 2nd GBS in Dubai
Covid far worse for work than 2008 financial crash: UN
Indonesian firm posts 31pc jump in cement exports to BD, Lanka
Nialco makes debut on CSE SME Platform tomorrow


Latest News
2 sisters die in Sirajganj boat capsize
Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family "terrorist attack"
Pragmatic talks underway, says Chinese envoy
Mongla at great risk of COVID infections
Big-B Initiative to bring more investment to B'desh: Shahriar
Unidentified girl's body recovered in Ashulia
7 die in Khulna hospital corona unit
Minor girl dies in Mirpur wall collapse
Businessman found dead at Kamalapur hotel
80 more cases reported in Noakhali
Most Read News
Struggle for people’s vaccine
Quakes shake Sylhet again
Khelaghar shock Abahani
Bldg owner granted bail
Budget of FY2021-22: Implementation will remain key to success
15 people die of corona in eight districts
Middle-income country by 2024: Achievements and challenges
Canadian Muslim family killed in 'premeditated' truck attack
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with other party leaders
France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft