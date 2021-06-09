SJIBL holds its 46th Risk Management Committee meeting

The 46th meeting of the Risk Management Committee (RMC) of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) held recently at it's corporate head office in the city, says a press release.

Several directors of the bank and member of the Committee participated in this meeting through digital platform (with a Video Conference).

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of Risk Management Committee (RMC) and Director of the Bank Mohammed Younus.

Among others, directors and member of the Committee including Md. Abdul Barek, Mohiuddin Ahmed and Independent Director K.A.M. Majedur Rahman were present. Chairman of the Board of Directors Md. Sanaullah Shahid was present as Specially Invited Guest. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank M. Shahidul Islam and the bank's Company Secretary Md. Abul Bashar were also present in the meeting.