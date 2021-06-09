BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali inaugurating a day- long seminar on "Leadership Development Programme" for its all Divisional Heads, Branch Managers and Subbranch In-Charges through virual platform recently. Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) Professor Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib conducted the event. Deputy Managing Directors Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md. Sirajul Hoque, Md. Shamsul Hoque, Mohammad Forkanullah, Company Secretary Abdul Hannan Khan of the Bank also attended the seminar.Exim Bank Managing Director and CEO Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah along with Additional Managing Director Md. Feroz Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Executives and distinguished guests, inaugurating Shikaripara sub branch under Balirtek bazar branch, Nawabganj, Dhaka from the head office through the virtual platform recently. photo: Bank