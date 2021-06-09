Dhaka, Vienna to start bilateral aviation business

Bangladesh and Austria have inked a crucial pact to boost bilateral aviation business and increase air connectivity between the two countries.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Austria Muhammad Abdul Muhith and Ambassador Andreas Riecken from the Austrian Ministry of European and International Affairs signed the Air Services Agreement (ASA) on behalf of their respective countries in Vienna yesterday (Monday).

The agreement is expected to boost the aviation business for the two countries and increase business-to-business and people-to-people connectivity.

The agreement will also help turn Vienna into a regional hub for Central, Eastern, and Northern European countries, due to its unique location, for transportation of goods and passengers between Bangladesh and the region, a release said.

In particular, both countries expect this agreement to expedite the processes related to passenger and cargo flights to and from Dhaka in near future and expand business opportunities between the two countries. -UNB













