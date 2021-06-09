Business America to host 2nd GBS in Dubai

Business America, a US- based magazine, has taken the initiative of arranging the 2nd Global Business Summit (GBS) in Dubai, UAE.

The two- day summit will commence on September 29 at Crowne Plaza in collaboration with NRB CIP Association with the intention to connect businesses with investors and business community across the world.

Bangladesh has been acknowledged as a country having immense potential but in order to release this potential, planning and budget play a pivotal role. Bangladesh has brilliant planning capacity, but unfortunately lacks the capability to finance these schemes.

Currently some 100 Export Processing Zones (EPZs), an initiative of the current government, are in progress. It's not just a question of having EPZs, trading must commence also and for that huge amount of investment is required. The hunt for investment revealed that foreign investment is mandatory to run these EPZs since the local fund is insufficient. Thus comes out the fact that more than 1 crore 20 lakh Bangladeshis are either working or doing businesses worldwide. They are the major source of the Bangladesh budget and GDP. The country has received more than 1 lakh 85 thousand crore taka as remittance from abroad in 2020. At present Bangladesh has a reserve of more than USD 41 billion which is a light at the end of the tunnel for the country.

Bangladesh is currently standing in the 44th position in terms of highest GDP. At the same time if everyone leaves for abroad there will be no one behind the wheel of economy in Bangladesh. Keeping these aspects in mind Bangladeshi patriotic entrepreneurs living across the globe in association with NRB CIPs have arranged the 2nd GBS in Dubai.

About 500 business figures are likely to attend the summit. Bangladesh government delegates, American government delegates and several chambers of commerce will also be present, says a press release.

The present government is awarding best entrepreneurs with the CIP title to acknowledge their contribution in economy. The Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRB) who are also Commercially Important Persons (CIP) for Bangladesh are working on attracting more foreign investments into the country. The GBS has become a reason for celebration of both the local and NRB entrepreneurs. The theme of the summit this time is 'Connect your business'.

The general perception of the international community about Bangladeshis living abroad is very shallow. They are considered as people who only go abroad to sell physical labour. It is time to let the world know that Bangladeshis also have the capacity to transform into 'Business Magnets' using their intelligence. Bangladeshis living abroad have risen to the level of becoming members of the House of Commons and Senate in countries like UK and USA respectively, taking Bangladesh to a whole new height.

Business America is playing a significant role in this regard. The magazine aims to promote all entrepreneurial efforts, of Bangladeshi businesses, located globally. Bangladeshis doing business in USA, UK, Malaysia, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, North Korea, UAE, Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait are achieving unprecedented success. These Bangladeshi stories, brimming with success are also present in Canada, France and the EU.

The celebrated personalities, apart from the creation of NRB Bank, have been participating in various industrial enterprises. Many have invested thousands of dollars in 5 star hotels and industries. They are also involving themselves in the advancement of education in Bangladesh and in various other social services. They are working with the aim to lift Bangladesh to the 'Developed Country' status since it is their motherland and root. The person who once travelled abroad, accompanied by poverty, and was forced to do odd jobs in America now has found the opportunity to transform into a successful entrepreneur or politician. This apart, people worldwide are amazed at the internal development of the country. People across the globe are awestruck by seeing large scale developments like the Padma Bridge or Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.







