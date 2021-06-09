Indonesian firm posts 31pc jump in cement exports to BD, Lanka

Semen Indonesia Group subsidiary PT Semen Padang increased its cement and clinker exports to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka by 30.5 per cent YoY to 208,806t in April 2021, up from 160,000t in April 2020.

The company exported 38,471t of OPC to Sri Lanka and 170,389t of clinker to Bangladesh, according to Rahman Kurniawan, group head of sales for Semen Indonesia Group in Padang, Indonesia.

"In the January-April 2021 period, PT Semen Padang has exported 825,400t of cement and clinker to Bangladesh, the Maldives and Australia," said Mr Kurniawan. Exports to Australia started in 2016 and PT Semen Padang is the first cement company in Semen Indonesia Group to export cement to Australia.

The company expects to reach exports of 198,600t of cement and 2.1Mt of clinker this year.


















