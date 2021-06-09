Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nialco makes debut on CSE SME Platform tomorrow

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Nialco Alloys, the country's first-ever small and medium enterprise (SME) is to make its debut on the newly introduced SME platform in N category in the Chittagong Stock Exchange.
The Chittagong-based company's scrip ID is 16601 and its scrip code is "NIALCO" on the CSE.
Only registered qualified investors (QI) will be allowed to trade in this newly introduced CSE SME Platform, according to a filing with the CSE on Tuesday.
The CSE also informed that SME registration for qualified investors (QI) is open. Without registration, trading in the CSE SME Platform will not be possible by QIs.
Nialco Alloys will later apply for trading on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). The company will start trading on the DSE after getting approval, officials said.
The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved the company's proposal to raise Tk 75 million by issuing 7.50 million ordinary shares through a qualified investor offer on April 15, this year.
The company's shares subscription for qualified investor offer (QIO) was held between May 16 and May 20.
Its shares oversubscribed by 17.91 times as a total of 309 qualified investors applied for the company's shares worth Tk 1.34 billion against total shares of Tk 75 million.
Each share of the company, which mainly manufactures high-grade bronze and brass ingots, is a face value of Tk 10.
Nialco will use the capital to develop land, purchase machinery and pay for the cost of the listing.
The company will not be able to issue any bonus shares for the next three years from the beginning of trading, as per BSEC condition.
MTB Capital, a sister concern of Mutual Trust Bank, is the issue manager of the company.
According to financial reports for July-September, 2020, earnings per share of the company stood at Tk 0.91 and net asset value per share (NAV) stood at Tk 12.43 without revaluation reserve.
Incorporated in June 2011 as a public limited company, Nialco is a 100 per cent export-oriented firm and the demand for copper products is increasing globally.
The small-cap board was rolled out in April 2019 with a view to facilitating small and medium-sized enterprises in raising funds. Previously they could not avail the process for their lower turnovers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SJIBL holds its 46th Risk Management Committee meeting
BANKING EVENTS
Indian traders demand halting edible oil imports from BD, Nepal
Dhaka, Vienna to start bilateral aviation business
Business America to host 2nd GBS in Dubai
Covid far worse for work than 2008 financial crash: UN
Indonesian firm posts 31pc jump in cement exports to BD, Lanka
Nialco makes debut on CSE SME Platform tomorrow


Latest News
2 sisters die in Sirajganj boat capsize
Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family "terrorist attack"
Pragmatic talks underway, says Chinese envoy
Mongla at great risk of COVID infections
Big-B Initiative to bring more investment to B'desh: Shahriar
Unidentified girl's body recovered in Ashulia
7 die in Khulna hospital corona unit
Minor girl dies in Mirpur wall collapse
Businessman found dead at Kamalapur hotel
80 more cases reported in Noakhali
Most Read News
Struggle for people’s vaccine
Quakes shake Sylhet again
Khelaghar shock Abahani
Bldg owner granted bail
Budget of FY2021-22: Implementation will remain key to success
15 people die of corona in eight districts
Middle-income country by 2024: Achievements and challenges
Canadian Muslim family killed in 'premeditated' truck attack
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with other party leaders
France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft