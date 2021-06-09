Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LankaBangla gets $15m assistance from Swiss firm

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

LankaBangla Finance Limited, one of the leading non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) in Bangladesh, has received a loan of $15 million from BlueOrchard Microfinance Fund managed by a Switzerland based impact fund manager BlueOrchard Finance Limited.
For BlueOrchard, this is their first entry in the Bangladesh market and LankaBangla is the first Bangladeshi recipient institution of their financing.
This is the second cross border debt transaction for LankaBangla after it received its maiden foreign funding in 2019 from Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), says a press release.
BlueOrchard seeks to contribute to economic, environmental, and social development and to improve access to financial services to those at the bottom of the pyramid as well as small and medium enterprises, mainly in emerging markets.
The loan proceeds will be utilized to cater to the financing needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and green and sustainable projects as LankaBangla will focus on assisting SMEs to recover from the effects of pandemic. It would be a great help for them to expand their businesses and create new jobs economic development takes place post pandemic.
"It has been a great pleasure to execute transaction in Bangladesh with LankaBangla Finance Limited, one of the leading financial institutions in the country for the benefit of SME sector in the country and thus contribute towards economic development and employment," the press release quoted Normunds Mizis - Chief Credit Officer of BlueOrchard Finance as saying.
Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited said, "Obtaining foreign currency loans is a part of our corporate strategy to widen the borrowing mix, which will definitely help us to arrest our cost of funds to some extent. As we received the fund at a competitive rate of interest, we will be able to shift the same benefit to our end-clients, especially SMEs and emerging sectors."
The transaction has been arranged by Green Delta Capital Limited, which is also acting as the security agent on behalf of BlueOrchard Microfinance Fund in this transaction.
Md. Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director & CEO of Green Delta said" " Investment in LankaBangla from investors like Blue Orchard will also help to unlock more foreign financing in Bangladesh."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SJIBL holds its 46th Risk Management Committee meeting
BANKING EVENTS
Indian traders demand halting edible oil imports from BD, Nepal
Dhaka, Vienna to start bilateral aviation business
Business America to host 2nd GBS in Dubai
Covid far worse for work than 2008 financial crash: UN
Indonesian firm posts 31pc jump in cement exports to BD, Lanka
Nialco makes debut on CSE SME Platform tomorrow


Latest News
2 sisters die in Sirajganj boat capsize
Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family "terrorist attack"
Pragmatic talks underway, says Chinese envoy
Mongla at great risk of COVID infections
Big-B Initiative to bring more investment to B'desh: Shahriar
Unidentified girl's body recovered in Ashulia
7 die in Khulna hospital corona unit
Minor girl dies in Mirpur wall collapse
Businessman found dead at Kamalapur hotel
80 more cases reported in Noakhali
Most Read News
Struggle for people’s vaccine
Quakes shake Sylhet again
Khelaghar shock Abahani
Bldg owner granted bail
Budget of FY2021-22: Implementation will remain key to success
15 people die of corona in eight districts
Middle-income country by 2024: Achievements and challenges
Canadian Muslim family killed in 'premeditated' truck attack
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with other party leaders
France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft