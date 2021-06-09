LankaBangla gets $15m assistance from Swiss firm

LankaBangla Finance Limited, one of the leading non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) in Bangladesh, has received a loan of $15 million from BlueOrchard Microfinance Fund managed by a Switzerland based impact fund manager BlueOrchard Finance Limited.

For BlueOrchard, this is their first entry in the Bangladesh market and LankaBangla is the first Bangladeshi recipient institution of their financing.

This is the second cross border debt transaction for LankaBangla after it received its maiden foreign funding in 2019 from Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), says a press release.

BlueOrchard seeks to contribute to economic, environmental, and social development and to improve access to financial services to those at the bottom of the pyramid as well as small and medium enterprises, mainly in emerging markets.

The loan proceeds will be utilized to cater to the financing needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and green and sustainable projects as LankaBangla will focus on assisting SMEs to recover from the effects of pandemic. It would be a great help for them to expand their businesses and create new jobs economic development takes place post pandemic.

"It has been a great pleasure to execute transaction in Bangladesh with LankaBangla Finance Limited, one of the leading financial institutions in the country for the benefit of SME sector in the country and thus contribute towards economic development and employment," the press release quoted Normunds Mizis - Chief Credit Officer of BlueOrchard Finance as saying.

Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited said, "Obtaining foreign currency loans is a part of our corporate strategy to widen the borrowing mix, which will definitely help us to arrest our cost of funds to some extent. As we received the fund at a competitive rate of interest, we will be able to shift the same benefit to our end-clients, especially SMEs and emerging sectors."

The transaction has been arranged by Green Delta Capital Limited, which is also acting as the security agent on behalf of BlueOrchard Microfinance Fund in this transaction.

Md. Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director & CEO of Green Delta said" " Investment in LankaBangla from investors like Blue Orchard will also help to unlock more foreign financing in Bangladesh."







