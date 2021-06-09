US again gives anti-Covid medical supplies to BD



US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller (left) speaks at a medical supplies giving ceremony in Dhaka on Monday.

This latest delivery brings the total of U.S. pandemic assistance to more than $84 million.

U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller presented the supplies to. Toufiq Islam Shatil, Director General, Americas, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Kabir Ahmed, Joint Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance; Professor Dr. Mohammad Robed Amin, Line Director, Non-Communicable Disease Control (NCDC); Dr. Md. Zahidul Islam, Deputy Director, Hospitals from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS); and Dr. Moinul Ahsan, Civil Surgeon, Dhaka, with emergency medical supplies, including critical personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals and other frontline workers, as well as fingertip pulse oximeters which, by measuring patients' blood oxygen levels, help better manage and determine timely critical care interventions.

"For 50 years, the United States has stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Bangladesh. We will continue to fight this pandemic with Bangladesh until the crisis is over," said Ambassador Miller.

On June 3, the White House announced its plan to share vaccines directly with Bangladesh as part of a framework to provide 80 million U.S. vaccine doses globally by the end of the month. This includes 7 million doses destined for Asia.

Also this month, USAID sent two more flights, one of which was also supported by the U.S. Department of Defense, with additional personal protective equipment to Dhaka to support Bangladesh's response efforts. Together, these deliveries build on the United States' ongoing efforts to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic in Bangladesh, says a US embassy press release.

This support builds on the more than $1 billion in U.S. health assistance the U.S. has provided Bangladesh over the past 20 years and underscores the long-term U.S. commitment to ensuring access to quality, lifesaving health services for the people of Bangladesh.











