

Business Events An ICMAB (the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh ) delegation headed by its President Abu Bakar Siddique meets Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh at the Ministry, at the Secretariat, in Dhaka on Tuesday. The delegates include among others SAFA (South Asian Federation of Accountants) President AKM Delwer Hussain, ICMAB Secretary Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin, Treasurer A.K.M. Kamruzzaman and Executive Director Muhammad Abdullah were present in the meeting. The Commerce Secretary assured him to provide all out support and assistance to ICMAB.



Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) held a post budget webinar on Tuesday participated among others by Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Presidetn Md Jashim Uddin Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry Oresident Rupali Haque Chowdhury, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association president Faruk Hasan, Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Associaion President Md Alamgir Kabir, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Cjhairman Asif Ibrahimk and Bangladesh Islami Bank Ltd Executive Committee Chairman Prof. Dr. Selimuddin. The Webinar was presided over by CCCI President Mahbubul Alam.