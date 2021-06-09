Video
Samsung smartphone M02s now available in BD

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Business Desk

Samsung smartphone M02s is now available in all Samsung brand outlets across the country, at Tk 11,999 against orginal price at Tk 12,999), as the South Korean tech giant Samsung is hosting a promotional campaign.
Available in three different colours - Black, Blue, and Red, the smartphone under Samsung's recent M series has been featured the arrays of user preferences, features, and budget segmentations, says a press release.
The Samsung Galaxy M02s is Samsung's latest addition to the M series, which has already created hype in the market with its lucrative features compared to the price.
On the first look, the 'Haze Designed' Galaxy M02s gives a very sleek and premium impression. It has a glossy finish with a 3D back curved edge for a comfortable grip. The 6.5-inch HD+ 'Infinity-V' display (720x1600) projects every object in the 20:9 ration screen with an immersive feel for the eyes. Galaxy M02s has a triple-camera setup with a 13 MP (F 2.2) primary camera, a 2 MP (F 2.4) depth camera, and a 2 MP (F 2.4) macro camera.
For capturing attractive selfies, the handset comes with a 5 MP front camera as well. Users can adjust the Depth-of-Field while taking the photos to focus more appropriately on the desired subject.










