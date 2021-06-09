S Korea to invest $4.15m in Mongla EPZ

South Korean company Ms PH Creative (BD) Limited Tuesday signed an agreement with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to establish a Camping items, Garments, Tent and Garments Accessories manufacturing industry in Mongla EPZ with an investment of US$ 4.15 million.

Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Chairman of PH Creative (BD) Jin Ho Bae signed the agreement at BEPZA Complex in the city on behalf of their respective organizations, said a press release.

The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam witnessed the signing ceremony.

It may be mentioned that BEPZA is receiving many investment proposals from both local and foreign investors even amid the pandemic. BEPZA is extending various facilities for the investors to cope with the pandemic and also working for a better economic recovery of the country.

BSS adds: This fully foreign owned company will produce annually 5 million pieces of Camping items like steel, aluminum & iron frame, tent, trolley bag, hand bag, sleeping bag, camping chair etc, shirt, jacket and Garment Accessories like PVC weir cover, PVC cap, Chair Patch, Hanger, J-hook, Cord Lock, SR Buckle, DB Buckle, Hammer, Peg, Carry Bag Board etc. They will create employment opportunities for 990 Bangladeshi nationals.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain of BEPZA were present at the signing ceremony.













